Djokovic has to comply with Spanish health rules, says PM

Djokovic has to comply with Spanish health rules: PM

Reuters
Reuters, Madrid,
  • Jan 17 2022, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 22:40 ist
Novak Djokovic and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Credit: AFP Photo/Reuters Photo

Tennis star Novak Djokovic will have to comply with Spanish health rules to be able to compete in Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday.

Answering a question on whether the world men's tennis No. 1 would be allowed to enter Spain to compete after Australia deported him for being unvaccinated against Covid-19, Sanchez said: "Any sportsperson who wishes to compete in our country must comply with the health rules of Spain". 

