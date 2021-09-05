Djokovic moves four matches from Grand Slam with US Open win

Novak Djokovic moved within four matches of completing the first men's singles calendar-year Grand Slam in 52 years on Saturday, rallying to beat Japan's Kei Nishikori at the US Open.

Top-ranked Djokovic improved to 18-2 overall against Nishikori, taking his 17th consecutive victory in the rivalry by 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 34-year-old Serbian star advanced to a fourth-round matchup Monday against either 99th-ranked US wildcard Jenson Brooksby or Russian 21st seed Aslan Karatsev.

With a fourth career US Open trophy, Djokovic would complete the first men's singles sweep of major titles in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.