Djokovic submits more paperwork to stay in Australia

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  Jan 12 2022, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 10:45 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: AFP Photo

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's lawyers have provided a lot more information relevant to his visa, which will impact the timing of a decision by Australia's immigration minister on whether to cancel the visa, the minister's office said on Wednesday.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to cancel Djokovic's visa after a court quashed a move by the government to block the world number one tennis player from entering the country to play in the Australian Open.

"Mr Djokovic's lawyers have recently provided lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic's visa," a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said.

"Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision," he said.

