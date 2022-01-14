Djokovic to meet immigration officials on Saturday: Report

Djokovic to meet immigration officials on Saturday

The government is currently talking to his lawyers

  Jan 14 2022, 15:17 ist
Novak Djokovic has been asked to present himself for an interview with Australian immigration officials on Saturday and will remain out of detention until then, The Age newspaper reported on Friday after his visa was cancelled for a second time by the government.

The government is currently talking to his lawyers, the newspaper said.

Spokespersons for Immigration Minister Alex Hawke did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

