Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Electronic line judges debut at Bengaluru’s BJKC ties

This means that the human line judges will not be present at the three-day event
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 16:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2025, 16:23 IST
Sports NewsTennis

Follow us on :

Follow Us