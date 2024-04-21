Elena Rybakina strolls to Stuttgart title in straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk

Germany: Elena Rybakina had little trouble in seeing off Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-2 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday, her third title this year.

Rybakina adds the Stuttgart title to her wins in the Brisbane International and the Abu Dhabi Open this year. For Kostyuk, this was her second final defeat of 2024 after she lost the decider of the San Diego Open in March.

"I want to congratulate Marta of course, been a great tournament, great matches you played here, you're playing really amazing and hopefully we'll play many more finals," Rybakina said.