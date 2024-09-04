Federer questions potential inconsistency in Sinner doping case

New York: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer said on Tuesday that anti-doping authorities have questions to answer about a perceived double standard applied to world number one Jannik Sinner after he dodged a suspension despite two positive tests earlier this year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion called the drama surrounding Italy's Sinner "a tricky situation" and "the nightmare of every athlete", but said he trusts that Sinner did not intentionally use the banned substance clostebol.

"It's not something we want to see in our sport. This type of news, regardless of whether he did something or not ... It's just noise that we don't want," Federer said in an interview with NBC's Today show on Tuesday.