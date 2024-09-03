Fire alarm briefly stops play at US Open with Hawkeye affected

New York: Fourth round matches at the U.S. Open on Tuesday were briefly stopped due to a fire alarm in the building housing the technical booth where they operate Hawkeye - the electronic line calling (ELC) system.

The tournament at Flushing Meadows does not have line judges stationed on court and relies completely on Hawkeye for calls.

Television footage showed officials leaving the video replay room after play was stopped.

"Due to a fire alarm in the broadcast building, which also houses ELC Live operations, play was halted throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center as the building was evacuated," tournament organisers said in a statement.

"Following the determination that this was only an alarm, play was resumed. In total, play was halted for six minutes."