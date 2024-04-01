Flawless Sinner shines to win Miami Open

Jannik Sinner dominated Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 6-1 on Sunday to win the Miami Open for the first time.

The Italian fired a passing shot howling by his Bulgarian opponent for a crucial break in the first set and captured the opener with a brilliant backhand winner that brought the fans at Hard Rock Stadium to their feet.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov, who has experienced a career renaissance this season, had no answer for Sinner's flawless game in the second set and was broken again when his backhand landed in the net to fall behind 3-1.