French Open men's final to start under closed roof

The French Open men's final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Norway's Casper Ruud will start under a closed roof with rain showers forecast in Paris on Sunday.
The retractable roof was first used in the 2020 edition of Roland Garros and that year, as the tournament was played in September and October amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the final was effectively played indoors.
Djokovic was thrashed in that final 6-0 6-2 7-5 by Spain's Rafael Nadal.
The Serbian is looking to win a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title on Sunday.
