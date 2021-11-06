'Good to be back', Naomi Osaka hints at return to action in Australia

Japan's four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka is back on the tennis court for practice and has hinted that she is likely to return to action at next year's Australian Open.

Naomi, who left the tennis court after making a tearful exit from the US Open two months ago declaring she was taking a break due to mental health issues, announced her return to training in posts on the social media that included photographs of her on a court in a foreign location with a racquet in her hand and wearing work-out apparel.

"Kinda rusty but feels good to be back," Osaka tweeted with the photos. "Good to be back. I really want to say thank you, everyone, for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it," she added.

kinda rusty but feels good to be back 🎾💕 I really want to say thank you everyone for all the kind messages, I really appreciate it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AF0dDukRPE — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) November 5, 2021

Her social media posts have no hint of when and where she might return.

The posts reflected her mood which was in quite a contrast to her emotions in September in New York when she revealed unhappiness and mental issues, following her loss to Canadian teen Leylah Fernandez.

Osaka has not played a WTA event since losing in the US Open.

World No. 13 Osaka celebrated her 24th birthday during a vacation in Greece last month. She is the reigning champion at the Australian Open, which is set to start in Melbourne on January 17.

