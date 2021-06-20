Injured Milos Raonic out of Wimbledon

Injured Milos Raonic out of Wimbledon

He joins a long list of absentees for Wimbledon, including Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 20 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 16:12 ist
Milos Raonic of Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo

Milos Raonic, the beaten Wimbledon finalist in 2016, said Sunday he was pulling out of this year's tournament because of a calf injury.

The 30-year-old Canadian missed the French Open this year and had not played since the Masters 1000 in Miami in March.

"I am incredible (sic) sad and hurt that I won't be ready to compete at Wimbledon this year," Raonic said on Instagram, explaining that during his preparations he had hurt his calf and then suffered a "minor setback".

He joins a long list of absentees for Wimbledon, including Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Naomi Osaka.

Raonic lost in straight sets to Britain's Andy Murray in the final five years ago.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Milos Raonic
Wimbledon

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 