Osaka allays injury fears in 3-set opening win over Doi

Naomi Osaka allays injury fears in three-set opening win over Misaki Doi

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Sep 01 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 10:55 ist
Naomi Osaka of Japan taps rackets after winning during her Womens Singles first round match against Misaki Doi of Japan on Day One of the 2020 US Open. Credit: AFP Photo

Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former champion still had to dig deep to beat fellow Japanese Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 to kick off her US Open campaign.

A left hamstring injury forced Osaka to withdraw from the Western & Southern Open final against Victoria Azarenka but the fourth seed's movement did not seem to be affected against Doi on Monday.

Osaka, the 2018 champion at Flushing Meadows, started strongly in the opening set but struggled in the second as her unforced errors mounted and Doi levelled the match at 1-1 with a second break of her opponent's serve.

Normal service was resumed in the decider for Osaka, who walked out to court wearing a mask featuring the name of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in March by police officers who burst into her apartment.

Osaka will next play Camila Giorgi, who earlier beat Alison van Uytvanck 2-6 6-1 7-5. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Naomi Osaka
Misaki Doi
US Open
Tennis

What's Brewing

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

250 mn years ago, they hibernated at bottom of world

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Ice sheets tracking worst-case climate scenarios

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

Scientists are giving themselves DIY Covid-19 vaccines

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

The Lead: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Congress' crisis

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

DH Toon | 'Time you enjoy wasting is not wasted time'

 