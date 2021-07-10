Novak Djokovic sails into 7th Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic sails into 7th Wimbledon final with a straight-sets win over Shapovalov

Shapovalov had endeared himself to the crowd during the fortnight in reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final

AFP
AFP, London,
  Jul 10 2021, 00:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 00:22 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic reached his 30th Grand Slam final on Friday with a straight-sets win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov to move one victory away from a sixth Wimbledon title and record-equalling 20th major.

The world number one triumphed 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 in a tense semi-final in which he crucially saved 10 of 11 break points.

In his seventh Wimbledon final, Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini after the world number nine became the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon singles final by beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4.

"Particularly at this stage of my career what is most important for me are the Grand Slams," said Djokovic.

"It fills my heart every time when something on the line is historic it motivates me."

Shapovalov had endeared himself to the crowd during the fortnight in reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The 22-year-old exited in tears to a standing ovation.

