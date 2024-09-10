Novak Djokovic shut out as young guns usher in new Grand Slam era

"It's a bit different, for sure. It's something new, but also nice to see," said Sinner, who overcame the distraction of a doping controversy to help usher in a new age.

"It's nice to see new champions. Nice to see new rivalries. I feel it's good for the sport to have some new champions."

The extraordinary dominance of the "Big Three" saw them win 66 of 81 Grand Slam tournaments from Federer's first Wimbledon title in 2003 to Djokovic's 24th major title at Flushing Meadows last year.

With Federer retired and Nadal hampered by injury, Djokovic single-handedly held back the younger generation in 2023 by winning three of the four majors and finishing as the year-end number one for a record-extending eighth time.

This year, Djokovic endured a lacklustre Grand Slam campaign by his lofty standards, starting with a semi-final loss to Sinner at Melbourne Park and continuing with an injury enforced withdrawal from the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Mauled by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, he suffered a chastening defeat by Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the US Open and was shut out of the majors for the first time since his injury-plagued 2017 season.

He did, however, produce a miraculous effort to stave off much younger rivals at the Paris Olympics, including Alcaraz in the final, and claim the gold medal he had long coveted.

"From a larger perspective, of course I have to be content," Djokovic said in the aftermath of his US Open exit.

"It's hard to see the big perspective right now. You're just angry and upset that you lost and the way you played. But tomorrow is a new day. I'll obviously think about what to do next."

Impossible task

Having turned 37 in May, Djokovic is already past the age at which any man has won a Grand Slam title and finishing the season at the top of the rankings looks an impossible task in the twilight of his career.

Djokovic is ninth in the race to the season finale in Turin - the separate year-to-date standings that serve as a measuring stick for the battle for number one - and is unlikely to gain much ground in the Asian swing starting this month.

A more important target for a man who has always had a huge regard for the history of the game might be winning a 25th Grand Slam to surpass Margaret Court's record.