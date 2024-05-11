Novak Djokovic struck on the head by water bottle while signing autographs

World number one Novak Djokovic required medical attention after being struck in the head by a water bottle following his second-round win against France's Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open on Friday.

The Serbian was signing autographs after his easy 6-3 6-1 victory against the lucky loser when he was hit in the head by the bottle and he immediately clutched his head as fell to his knees. He remained crouched on the ground for several seconds as staff ran to his aid and was eventually helped off court.

Tournament organisers said there was no cause for concern over his condition.