Olympics 2024 | Swiatek beats Schmiedlova for consolation bronze

By doing so she became the first Polish player to win an Olympic medal in tennis.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 16:15 IST

Paris: Poland's Iga Swiatek earned the consolation of an Olympic bronze medal as she outclassed Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2 6-1 at Roland Garros on Friday.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had been a strong favourite for gold but suffered a shock semi-final defeat by China's Zheng Qinwen on Thursday.

The final between Zheng and Croatia's Donna Vekic takes place on Saturday.

Published 02 August 2024, 16:15 IST
