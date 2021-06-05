Rafael Nadal in French Open fourth round for 16th time with 103rd win

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the French Open fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.

The third-seeded Spaniard, who now has a record in Paris of 103 wins against just two losses since his 2005 debut, defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament.