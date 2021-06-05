Rafael Nadal in French Open fourth round for 16th time

Rafael Nadal in French Open fourth round for 16th time with 103rd win

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

AFP
AFP,
  • Jun 05 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 22:17 ist
The third-seeded Spaniard, who now has a record in Paris of 103 wins against just two losses since his 2005 debut, defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals last year. Credit: AFP Photo

Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the French Open fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.

The third-seeded Spaniard, who now has a record in Paris of 103 wins against just two losses since his 2005 debut, defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafael Nadal
French Open

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 