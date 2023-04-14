Rafael Nadal out of Barcelona in fresh French Open blow

Rafael Nadal out of Barcelona in fresh French Open blow

The Barcelona tournament starts on Saturday

AFP
AFP, Monte Carlo,
  • Apr 14 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 19:48 ist
Nadal said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January. Credit: AFP File Photo

Rafael Nadal's preparation for a tilt at a record-extending 15th French Open title suffered a further blow when he announced Friday his withdrawal from the ATP Barcelona tournament.

The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January and which saw him miss this week's Monte Carlo Open.

"I am still not ready and so I continue my preparation process for the return to competition," he tweeted.

The Barcelona tournament starts on Saturday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rafael Nadal
Barcelona Open
ATP
sports
Tennis
Australian Open
French Open

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

'Super thief' who inspired 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye' held

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

JUICE mission to explore Jupiter’s icy moons

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Is Mumbai street food Vada Pav a truly Indian food?

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Endangered Rufous-necked Hornbill spotted in Kalimpong

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 