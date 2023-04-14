Rafael Nadal out of Barcelona in fresh French Open blow

Rafael Nadal's preparation for a tilt at a record-extending 15th French Open title suffered a further blow when he announced Friday his withdrawal from the ATP Barcelona tournament.
The 36-year-old Spaniard said he had still not recovered full fitness from the hip flexor injury he sustained in the Australian Open in January and which saw him miss this week's Monte Carlo Open.
"I am still not ready and so I continue my preparation process for the return to competition," he tweeted.
The Barcelona tournament starts on Saturday.
