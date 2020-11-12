Ramkumar bows out of Atlantic Tire Championships

Ramkumar Ramanathan bows out of Atlantic Tire Championships

PTI
PTI, Cary,
  • Nov 12 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 15:57 ist
Ramkumar Ramanathan. Credit: PTI.

Indian Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Atlantic Tire Championships, an ATP Challenger event, after losing his first round match to an experienced Teymuraz Gabashvili, here.

Ramkumar, who made the final of the Eckental Challenger last week, lost 6-3 4-6 1-6 to his 35-year-old Russian rival.

Gabashvili has always posed a tough challenge for the Indian players. His solid ground strokes and mental ability to come out of pressure situations set him apart.

Ramkumar lost his doubles first round too with partner Andre Goransson. The second seed Ind-Swede pair lost 1-6 4-6 to American Hunter Reese and Dutch Sem Verbeek.

India's challenge is still alive with Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaching the pre-quarterfinals of the $52,080 hard court tournament.

The left-hander had beaten Canadian Peter Polansky and is now up against American Jack Sock.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ramkumar Ramanathan
Tennis
ATP
ATP Challenger

What's Brewing

New genus of treefrog discovered in Andaman Islands

New genus of treefrog discovered in Andaman Islands

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

 