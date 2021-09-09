Rock-solid Sakkari reaches US Open semi-final

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 09 2021, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 07:17 ist
Maria Sakkari. Credit: Reuters Photo

Maria Sakkari rolled through to the semi-final at the US Open on Wednesday, breaking down Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces, as Pliskova struggled to keep up.

The 17th seed kept up her assault, converting on break point in the seventh game of the second set and winning all but two of her first-serve points across the entire match as Pliskova stumbled into 20 unforced errors and three double faults.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," she remarked after the match, with British teen phenom Emma Raducanu next up in the semi-final. 

