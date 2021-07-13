Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury

Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Games with knee injury

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 13 2021, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 22:12 ist
Roger Federer file photo. Credit: Reuters photo

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Olympics after picking up a knee injury during the grasscourt season, the Swiss said on Tuesday.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had two knee surgeries in 2020 which resulted in more than a year of rehabilitation.

He withdrew from the French Open after winning his third round match to save himself for the grasscourt season. He was beaten in the quarter-final at Wimbledon.

"During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer said on Twitter.

"I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

"I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar."

Federer won the gold medal in the doubles at the 2008 Games in Beijing and a silver medal in the singles four years later in London.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Roger Federer
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Tennis

What's Brewing

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

TikTok sounds used to spread Covid jab misinformation

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

India to send 228-strong contingent to Tokyo Olympics

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope spots 4 exoplanets

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

In Pics | Billionaires who have travelled to space

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

Solar wind set to hit Earth; power fluctuations likely

 