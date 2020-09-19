Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov bow out of Italian Open, suffer defeat in quarterfinals

Italian Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov defeated in quarters

PTI
PTI, Rome,
  • Sep 19 2020, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 11:30 ist
The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down to the French combination. Credit: PTI/AFP

India's Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov of Canada bowed out of the men's doubles event of the Italian Open tennis tournament here after losing to the French duo of Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in quarterfinals.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair fought hard before going down 6-4 5-7 7-10 to the French combination in the tie-breaker late on Friday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The Indo-Canadian duo had also made a quarterfinals exit in the just-concluded US Open, losing 5-7 5-7 to the pair of Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania.

Rohan Bopanna
Denis Shapovalov
Tennis
sports
Italian Open

