Sabalenka vs Rybakina WTA Finals suspended for now due to rain

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus grabbed a 6-2 3-5 lead over fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina and boosted her chances of securing a semi-final berth at the WTA Finals in Cancun before play was suspended due to rain on Thursday night.

Sabalenka, who powered past Greek Maria Sakkari but lost to Jessica Pegula, put on a dominant performance in the first set against the big-serving Kazakh as rain caused multiple interruptions in what was a rematch of the Australian Open final.

Rybakina found her groove during the second set before play was suspended for the night in Mexico.

"Play is suspended for the night due to rain," the WTA said on X, formerly known as Twitter.