Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals with elbow injury

Tsitsipas was due to face Casper Ruud in his next encounter

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 17 2021, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 18:32 ist
Stefanos Tsitsipas. Credit: AFP Photo

Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from the ATP Finals due to an elbow injury, organisers announced on Wednesday with the Greek having lost his opening match against Andrey Rublev.

Tsitsipas, who won the event in 2019, lost 6-4 6-4 to the Russian in his Green Group match on Monday and was due to face Casper Ruud in his next encounter.

However, the ATP said that the Greek world number four had suffered a right elbow injury and would play no further part in the tournament in Turin.

British world number 12 Cameron Norrie will replace Tsitsipas, who has been carrying the injury since retiring from the second round of the Paris Masters earlier this month.

The withdrawal follows that of Matteo Berrettini on Tuesday after the Italian suffered an abdominal injury in his opening match against Alexander Zverev. He was replaced by compatriot Jannick Sinner.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tennis
sports
ATP Finals

What's Brewing

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

How Covid-19 became a 'boon' for this battered hospital

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Want to save the earth? We need a lot more Elon Musks

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

Rajinikanth's box office might in a pandemic era

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

76 lakh private keys, addresses found in Sriki's device

 