Tennis: Doubles players to wear microphones at Washington Open as part of ATP's trial process

Select doubles teams will wear microphones in competitive matches for the first time at this week's Washington Open as part of a trial to enhance the fan experience, the governing body of men's tennis (ATP) said.

While players commonly wear microphones at exhibition events, the trial will give fans an insight into discussions about tactics in tournament play, offering a similar experience to hearing NBA players in a huddle and Formula One drivers talk to engineers.

The conversations will also be made available on the ATP's digital channels during the July 29-August 4 event.