<p>NEW YORK: Revenge will be at the forefront of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jessica%20Pegula">Jessica Pegula</a>'s mind when she takes on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Aryna%20Sabalenka">Aryna Sabalenka</a> in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Thursday in a rematch of last year's final, while <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Naomi%20Osaka">Naomi Osaka</a> faces <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Amanda%20Anisimova">Amanda Anisimova </a>for a place in the title decider.</p>. <p>World number one Sabalenka advanced via walkover after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured and is aiming to reach her sixth consecutive hardcourt Grand Slam final.</p>.Underdogs Osaka and Auger-Aliassime light up US Open with quarter-final runs. <p>The Belarusian has made the semis at all four majors this season but has yet to win a title, losing in the Melbourne Park and French Open finals, and to Anisimova in the last four at Wimbledon.</p>. <p>Pegula arrives in peak form. Her 6–3 6–3 win over Barbora Krejcikova made her the first American woman since Serena Williams (2011–14) to reach back-to-back U.S. Open semi-finals without dropping a set.</p>. <p>The Buffalo native has not faced a top-50 opponent in the tournament so far but now gets the sternest test possible against Sabalenka, who denied her a first Grand Slam title in last year's Flushing Meadows final.</p>. <p>"I think it would be cool to get revenge, obviously," Pegula told reporters.</p><p>"Last year I walked off court thinking about everything I could have done better, but now I see how incredible that run really was. I'm playing the best player in the world, and that's exciting."</p>.Italian Cocciaretto stuns Pegula in big Wimbledon upset. <p>Sabalenka holds a 7–2 lead in their head-to-head record and has won their last three meetings on North American hard courts.</p>. <p>American Anisimova has already savoured revenge at the tournament by stunning second seed Iga Swiatek 6–4 6–3 on Wednesday, a win that comes two months after suffering a double-bagel loss to the Pole in the Wimbledon final.</p>. <p>Backed by a buzzing home crowd, the 24-year-old has underlined her return to top form after taking a mental health break last year.</p>. <p>"To lose 6-0 6-0 in a Grand Slam final was a lot to experience," Anisimova said. "I'm just really proud of myself.</p><p>"I feel like I really made a point to myself and maybe to other people that if you really put on a positive mindset ... you can have a positive outcome."</p>. <p>Standing in her way of a second straight major final is Japan's Osaka.</p>. <p>The four-times Grand Slam champion is steadily rebuilding her ranking and confidence, booking her fifth major semi-final with a 6-4 7-6(3) win over 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a year after the Czech beat her in the second round.</p>.Sinner, Swiatek survive US Open scares as Osaka-Gauff showdown looms. <p>"I'm just really grateful to be here," Osaka said after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021.</p>. <p>"I was sitting up there watching (in 2023) hoping I would have the opportunity to play on this court again, so my dream is coming true."</p>. <p>Osaka will be chasing her first win over Anisimova, who beat her in both of their previous meetings in 2022 at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.</p>