Unseeded Patten and Heliovaara win men's doubles crown in epic Wimbledon final

London: Britain's Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara beat Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson 6-7(7) 7-6(8) 7-6(11-9) in an absorbing men's doubles final at Wimbledon on Saturday to clinch their first grand slam titles.

The unseeded duo of Patten and Heliovaara started playing together only three months ago but ousted seeded pairs en route to the final to meet the Australians, who had knocked out the top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the semis.

Remarkably, the match had no breaks of serve as each set went into a tiebreak and with the pressure mounting with each game, Patten and Heliovaara saved three championship points in the second set to force a decider.

After nearly three hours on court, Patten, a former Wimbledon statistician, and his Finnish partner edged the Australians to win an epic match, receiving a standing ovation from the Centre Court crowd.

"You're all amazing out there. It couldn't have been a closer match. I can't really remember what happened. I'm sure Harri's the same," Patten said.

While Patten had never moved past the third round at a grand slam before, Heliovaara had reached two quarter-finals and the emotions got the better of the Finnish player who was seen sobbing on the court.