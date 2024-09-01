US Open 2024: After Djokovic, Alcaraz shocking ouster, here are some unwanted records to their name

1. Djokovic will finish the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2017.

2. This was the Serb's earliest exit from a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when he got knocked out in the second round by Denis Istomin.

3. This is his earliest exit from the US Open since 2006.

4. This will be the first Grand Slam in two decades (since the 2004 French Open) that any one of the Big Three—Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal—will not be a part of the Round of 16.

5. 2024 will be the first calendar year since 2002 when none of the aforementioned Big Three has taken home a Grand Slam.