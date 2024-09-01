US Open 2024: After Djokovic, Alcaraz shocking ouster, here are some unwanted records to their name

Novak Djokovic said the pursuit of Olympic gold left him without much in the tank for his US Open title defence, as he crashed out of the Grand Slam in a shock third-round defeat to Australian Alexei Popyrin on Friday.
The Serb closed out his trophy case with the Olympic title weeks ago in what he described as the biggest achievement of his career, beating young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the Paris finale.
But from that highest of highs came a crushing low in New York as Djokovic suffered his earliest exit from the year's final major since 2006.
In similar fashion, former champion Alcaraz himself was knocked out of the US Open in a stunning straight-sets defeat by world number 74 Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday.
Djokovic, the world #2 and Alcaraz, the world #3, have scripted some unwanted records after their early exits from the tournament. Take a look:
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks dejected during his match against Alexie Popyrin of Australia on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Credit: Reuters Photo/Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports.
1. Djokovic will finish the season without a Grand Slam title for the first time since 2017.
2. This was the Serb's earliest exit from a major tournament since the 2017 Australian Open, when he got knocked out in the second round by Denis Istomin.
3. This is his earliest exit from the US Open since 2006.
4. This will be the first Grand Slam in two decades (since the 2004 French Open) that any one of the Big Three—Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal—will not be a part of the Round of 16.
5. 2024 will be the first calendar year since 2002 when none of the aforementioned Big Three has taken home a Grand Slam.
Carlos Alcaraz serves against Botic van De Zandschlup.
Credit: Reuters Photo/Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
1. This is the third time in his career that the Spaniard has had to exit in the third round of a major tournament.
2. This is his worst performance since the Wimbledon Open 2021, where he got knocked out by Daniil Medvedev, who was the second seed.
3. This is the first Grand Slam in over 22 years when neither the world #2 nor #3 will be a part of the round of 16.
With Reuters inputs
Published 01 September 2024, 08:51 IST