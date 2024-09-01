Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enters mixed doubles quarterfinals

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 September 2024, 06:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New York: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals of the US Open here.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi, seeded eighth, beat the Australian duo of John Pears and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 0-6 7-6(5) 10-7 in a second-round match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

Bopanna and Sutjiadi will next play fourth seeds Matthew Ebden and Barbora Krejcikova.

Bopanna and his partner had won 7-6(7) 7-6(5) against Germany's Tim Puetz and Dutch player Demi Schuurs in the opening round.

Bopanna had also moved into the third round of men's doubles along with Ebden with a 6-2 6-4 win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Federico Coria from Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2024, 06:56 IST
Sports NewsTennisRohan BopannaUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT