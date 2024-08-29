US Open 2024: Defending champion Coco Gauf roars past Tatjana Maria into third round

New York: Defending champion Coco Gauff cleaned up early mistakes to beat unseeded German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-0 in a lopsided second round meeting at the US Open on Wednesday.

The American beat Maria in Auckland last year and she held on to the blueprint, roaring back from an error-riddled first set to sweep through the second and close out the affair with a sublime backhand winner.

Gauff was red hot as she broke Maria in the opening game but helped her opponent to a break point with a handful of clumsy errors in the next game.