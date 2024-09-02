US Open 2024: 'I deserve to be on this stage', says Navarro after beating Gauff

New York: Emma Navarro said on Sunday she has sometimes felt overwhelmed on the big stage but the American was in her comfort zone on her first US Open appearance at the cavernous Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday as she beat defending champion Coco Gauff 6-3 4-6 6-3.

Navarro, seeded 13th, had never previously advanced past the first round at Flushing Meadows but the 23-year-old's stunning win over compatriot Gauff has landed her a spot in the quarter-finals against Spain's Paula Badosa.

"I've been out on big courts before where I just felt totally overwhelmed and almost like it's an out-of-body experience, but I didn't feel like that today," Wimbledon quarter-finalist Navarro told reporters.