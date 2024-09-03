US Open 2024: Swiatek gets 'Ted Lasso' boost

New York: Top seed Iga Swiatek got a boost for her fourth-round match against Liudmila Samsonova at the US Open on Monday as the star of one of her favourite TV shows "Ted Lasso" showed up to watch her at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The annual celebrity invasion is in full swing at the year's final major, where Vogue editor Anna Wintour and comedic actor Ben Stiller are regulars, and Swiatek was thrilled to see "Ted Lasso" lead Jason Sudeikis in the stands for her 6-4 6-1 win.

"I actually tried to avoid looking at the screens, but I saw him tonight when I was looking at the chair umpire," said Swiatek, who added that she appreciates the Apple TV show's message of "positivity."

"I wanted to stay focused and I hope he appreciates my mentality because this is what 'Ted Lasso' is all about."