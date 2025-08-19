Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

US Open 2025: Fast sets, big stars, $1 million prize money... Mixed Doubles 2.0| All you need to know

Stars of doubles say it devalues a Grand Slam tournament trophy and their chosen discipline; the U.S. Tennis Association says that the previous setup was doing that already.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 12:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 12:38 IST
sportsTennisUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us