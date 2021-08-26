Venus Williams follows sister Serena out of US Open

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams withdrew from the US Open on Wednesday with a leg injury only hours after her sister Serena pulled out of the Grand Slam event.

Venus Williams, 41, posted a video and message on social media saying she was disappointed to miss the New York hardcourt tournament for the first time since 2006.

"Not the best news from Serena and I today," Venus said. "I too am unable to play the US Open. It's super, super, super disappointing.

"Having some issues with my leg all this summer and I just couldn't work through it. Tried my best here in Chicago but i just was unable to figure out the equation. This time I just couldn't make any miracles work."

Venus, who won the 2000 and 2001 US Open titles as well as five Wimbledon crowns, had no timetable for when she might return, saying only, "I can't wait to get back on the court."

The US Open has given Venus Williams a wildcard entry into the tournament, but she joins a list of absent stars that includes Serena Williams with a torn right hamstring as well as 20-time men's Grand Slam champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and reigning US Open men's champion Dominic Thiem.