Wimbledon 2024 | Krejcikova rides Rybakina punches to reach first final

London: Barbora Krejcikova produced a comeback full of steel and resilience to reach her first Wimbledon final, showing unbendable resistance in the face of an attacking barrage from Elena Rybakina to triumph 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Thursday.

There were times when Krejcikova resembled a punch-drunk boxer as she reeled from the relentless blows being inflicted by the 2022 champion, but she hauled herself off the ropes to turn the contest on its head and set up a showdown with Italian seventh seed Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final.

Rybakina had started the contest like a piece of reliable machinery, thrashing the ball to all corners of the court.

But Krejcikova would not be cowed and rummaged through her own box of tricks to find a way to turn defence into attack, eventually putting the Kazakh fourth seed on the back foot.

"I am so proud about my game and my fighting spirit today," she said as she accepted the applause of the Centre Court crowd.

"I was trying to fight for every single ball, during the second set I was getting my momentum and when I broke her I started to be in the zone and I didn't want to leave the zone."