World number one Iga Swiatek knocked out of Australian Open

World number one Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round on Sunday, losing a showdown of current Grand Slam champions to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner from Kazakhstan, beat Poland's Swiatek, the French and US Open champion, 6-4, 6-4 in 1hr 29min on Rod Laver Arena to advance to the quarter-finals.