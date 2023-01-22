World no. 1 Iga Swiatek crashes out of Australian Open

World number one Iga Swiatek knocked out of Australian Open

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 22 2023, 08:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 08:50 ist
Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a return against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their women's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open. Credit: AFP Photo

World number one Iga Swiatek was knocked out of the Australian Open in the fourth round on Sunday, losing a showdown of current Grand Slam champions to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner from Kazakhstan, beat Poland's Swiatek, the French and US Open champion, 6-4, 6-4 in 1hr 29min on Rod Laver Arena to advance to the quarter-finals.

