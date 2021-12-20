Peng Shuai appearance doesn't address WTA's concerns

WTA says Peng Shuai appearance does not address its concerns

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 20 2021, 08:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 08:29 ist
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Women's Tennis Association said an appearance on Sunday by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai did not address its concerns about her wellbeing.

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern," the WTA said in a statement.

