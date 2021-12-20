WTA says Peng Shuai appearance does not address its concerns

The Women's Tennis Association said an appearance on Sunday by Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai did not address its concerns about her wellbeing.

Peng said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

"We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern," the WTA said in a statement.

