<p>New Delhi: Love him or hate him, either way, it was hard not to feel for Rory McIlroy when he finally got to wear the Green jacket after winning the Masters this year on his 17th attempt. </p>.<p>Agree or disagree with him, it was tough not to empathise with McIlroy after he was subjected to unruly behaviour from a raucous crowd at the recent Ryder Cup in New York. </p>.DP World Tour India Championship 2025: Rory McIlroy headlines impressive field.<p>“Obviously, it's been two weeks and I've been following the sort of narrative coming out of the Ryder Cup just like everyone else,” said the 36-year-old Northern Irishman at the presser prior to the start of the DP World Tour India Championship here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>“The unfortunate thing is people are remembering the week for the wrong reason. I would like to shift the narrative and focus on how good the European team was and how proud I was to be part of that team to win an away Ryder Cup,” explained McIlroy about the drama that unfolded at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in the USA. </p>.<p>That episode is well tucked away in the past as the five-time Major winner is busy experiencing abundant admiration, love and attention being showered on him at the Delhi Golf Club from the moment he landed in Delhi on Monday. </p>.<p>“It's great to be here. India is a country that I've wanted to travel to for a long time. It's a very vibrant place. The welcome has been incredible and everyone that I've met has been wonderful and welcoming,” offered McIlroy. </p>.<p>The interest has peaked not just for the high-profile player that McIlroy is, but also for the intriguing situation the week ahead presents. One of the best golfers to have ever played the sport will be up against one of the most intimidating golf courses in the country. Interesting. Will he, then, dare to do what most golfers fear to do here? </p>.<p>“I'd say that the next time I hit my driver will be in Abu Dhabi,” McIlroy quipped. “I don't think I'll hit a driver this week. I just don't feel like the risk is worth the reward. I'd rather leave myself two or three clubs back and hit a 7-iron into a par-4 instead of hitting a wedge where if you just get it off-line here and the ball is gone. You're hitting it into the jungle and you're not going to be able to get it out. You can rack up a very big number very quickly. </p>.<p>“So being strategic and being smart with your play off the tee, especially, is very important. I can see why SSP (Chawrasia, Indian golfer with four European Tour wins) has done so well around here. You just keep hitting it down the middle, hit it 260, 250, 260 (yards) every single time, and if you do that, then you can do very well around this golf course."</p>