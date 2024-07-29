The Olympic flame isn’t a flame at all

Tony Estanguet, the president of Paris 2024, said in a statement the aim of this new flame was to capture the spirit of “daring, creativity, innovation — and sometimes madness! — of France.”

As many as 10,000 visitors a day can request free access to view the “flame” and its orb up close, though preregistration is required online and tickets for certain slots have been hard to come by. At sundown each day, the whole contraption ascends roughly 200 feet into the sky.

Rony Gabali and his son, Nelson, 10, felt compelled to swing by Sunday after seeing it on television. Gabali thought it would be a “wonderful souvenir” for his son to experience the object up close.

“It’s beautiful,” Nelson said, smiling and trying out some English before adding in French, “It reminds me of a montgolfière.”

That’s the goal. The setup was conceived by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur as a tribute to the Montgolfier brothers, Joseph-Michel and Jacques-Étienne, who in 1783 invented the first hot-air balloon that carried people. The technology for this version was provided by EDF, a government-owned electric utility company.

The modern homage was another example of how Paris is using the beauty of its city as a stage for the Games. And it may be here to stay.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on French Bleu radio Monday morning that she hoped the cauldron would become a permanent legacy of the Olympic Games, along with the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower and the statues of women that emerged from the Seine during the opening ceremony.

She called the cauldron “extraordinary” and its location above the Tuileries Garden “magnificent.”

Yet the object, alluring as it is, raises another question: What happened to the flame, the actual fire, that had been lit and transported from Greece and ferried around France for weeks?

The press office for the Paris Games wrote in an email that the electric flame should be considered the “true Olympic flame.”

“For the Olympic movement, only the symbol of a flame that does not go out before the end of the Games matters,” it said, adding, “Given the specificity of our cauldron and the technologies involved, we will still keep a lit lantern in the immediate vicinity of the cauldron for the public to admire.”

Sure enough, in one corner of the garden, I saw something curious: a little glass box set atop a white stand, like a museum display. “Lit in Olympia, from the sun’s rays,” a sign affixed to it read. Inside was a flame — a tiny, real flame.