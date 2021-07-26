Tokyo Olympics Live: Fencer Bhavani Devi begins her Olympic journey with a win

  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 05:59 ist
After a solid start on day 1 and a disappointing day 2, Team India is set to compete in multiple events today, including fencing, sailing, tennis and table tennis. Follow DH for live updates
  • 05:58

    Fencer Bhavani Devi begins her Olympic journey with a convincing 15-3 victory over Ben Azizi N and advances to the Table of 32

  • 05:13

    Kristian Blummenfelt wins triathlon gold for Norway

    Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men's Olympic triathlon on Monday.

    Read more

  • 05:05

    Men's Olympic triathlon hit by rare false start

    The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare false start on Monday, leading to some frantic action from associated boats to get the message over to the initially unaware swimmers.

    Read more

  • 05:04

    USA lose first men's Olympic basketball game since 2004

    A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten 83-76 by France on Sunday, snapping an Olympic winning streak stretching back to the 2004 Athens Games.

    Read more

  • 05:03

    Matsuyama looks to turn green jacket to Olympic gold

    There will be no spectators at the Kasumigaseki Country Club next week, but golf-mad Japan will hang off Hideki Matsuyama's every drive, chip and putt as he attempts to add Tokyo Olympic gold to his Masters green jacket.

    Read more

  • 05:03

    Women's Singles Round 3 of Manika Batra has been rescheduled to 1 PM - Sports Authority of India

  • 05:02

    India's schedule for Day 3 of Tokyo 2020