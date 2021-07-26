Tokyo Olympics Live: Fencer Bhavani Devi begins her Olympic journey with a win

Matsuyama looks to turn green jacket to Olympic gold
There will be no spectators at the Kasumigaseki Country Club next week, but golf-mad Japan will hang off Hideki Matsuyama's every drive, chip and putt as he attempts to add Tokyo Olympic gold to his Masters green jacket.
Fencer Bhavani Devi begins her Olympic journey with a convincing 15-3 victory over Ben Azizi N and advances to the Table of 32
Kristian Blummenfelt wins triathlon gold for Norway
Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt delivered a devastating late surge to break clear on a sweltering run and take the gold medal in the men's Olympic triathlon on Monday.
Read more
Men's Olympic triathlon hit by rare false start
The men's Olympic triathlon suffered a rare false start on Monday, leading to some frantic action from associated boats to get the message over to the initially unaware swimmers.
Read more
USA lose first men's Olympic basketball game since 2004
A USA team led by 11-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant were beaten 83-76 by France on Sunday, snapping an Olympic winning streak stretching back to the 2004 Athens Games.
Read more
Matsuyama looks to turn green jacket to Olympic gold
There will be no spectators at the Kasumigaseki Country Club next week, but golf-mad Japan will hang off Hideki Matsuyama's every drive, chip and putt as he attempts to add Tokyo Olympic gold to his Masters green jacket.
Read more
Women's Singles Round 3 of Manika Batra has been rescheduled to 1 PM - Sports Authority of India
India's schedule for Day 3 of Tokyo 2020