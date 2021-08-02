Tomar, Rajput fail to qualify for 50m Rifle 3P final

Tomar, Rajput fail to qualify for 50m Rifle 3P final, Indian shooters finish without medal

Tomar finished 21st in the qualification while Rajput was placed in 32nd position at the Asaka Shooting Range

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Aug 02 2021, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 12:06 ist
Only the top 8 athletes qualify for the final. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput failed to qualify for the finals of the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Monday.

Tomar finished 21st in the qualification while Rajput was placed in 32nd position at the Asaka Shooting Range as the Indian shooting team returned without a medal for the second straight time at the Olympics.

Only the top 8 athletes qualify for the final.

Tomar shot a total of 1167 with 63 inner 10s in the qualification over the stages of kneeling, prone and standing, while Rajput, appearing in his third Olympics, aggregated 1157 with 55 inner 10s.

The cut was made at 1176.

With this, Indian shooters failed to win a medal for a second successive Olympics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sanjeev Rajput
Shooting
Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Sports News

What's Brewing

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

 