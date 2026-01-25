Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Vijay Amritraj gets Padma Bhushan; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur receive Padma Shri

Former India captain Rohit and the 2025 ODI World Cup winning skipper Harmanpreet were among several sportspersons named for the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 January 2026, 15:41 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaPadma ShriHarmanpreet KaurVijay AmritrajSavita PuniaPraveen Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us