Vita Dani becomes first Indian to be inducted as ITTF governing board member

New Delhi: Sports entrepreneur Vita Dani has become the first Indian to be inducted as a governing board member of the International Table Tennis Federation's (ITTF) Foundation.

The Foundation was established in 2018 by the ITTF to attract more people to the sport.

Commenting on her new role, Vita said, “It's a great feeling to be inducted into an organisation that aligns perfectly with my vision for the growth of table tennis and its impact on the community.