Was targeted but never felt need to convert: Kaneria

Pakistan's banned Test leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Friday said there were a "few players" who targeted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but he never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion.
The spinner, who is serving a life ban for spot-fixing, has been brought into focus after former pacer Shoaib Akhtar alleged that some Pakistani players refused to even share food with him due to his faith.
Speaking to 'Samaa' channel on Friday, Kaneria said a few players made remarks about him behind his back.
"(But) I never made an issue of it. I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan," he said.
When asked about former batsman Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who converted to Islam, Kaneria said he would not comment on an individual choice.
"Inzamam called me a match-winner. I can say a lot of institutions supported me in my career. I always did my best on the ground to prove Inzamam right. The fact is I am proud to be a Pakistani," he said.
Pressed to name those few players who he felt targeted him, Kaneria said he would reveal their names later on his YouTube channel.
"The time is not right and I will use my channel to talk about it."
