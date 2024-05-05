Why sport matters

I soon realised that the more I gave sport the more it gave back. I may have reached the end of the road in my career as a cricketer, but the desire to stay connected to sport never left me. I graduated from universities in the UK and the US. I experienced the deep inroads sport had made into cultural life in both countries. I worked for a few years in the US, but soon enough, I made my way home and immersed myself in Indian sport. With two schoolfriends, I co-founded an NGO to support young athletes, and eventually create a system that might mean that our young people aren’t presented with binary career choices, like I had been. The cynicism we encountered was an early sign of the headwinds we would face, but we motored on. A decade later, we received the National Sports Award for the promotion of sporting talent, having played a part in powering many of the outstanding Indian sporting achievements that are — happily — increasingly common today.