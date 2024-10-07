Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

World Junior Shooting Championship: India win team gold in men's 50m pistol event

Indian shooting team won the yellow metal with a combined tally of 1616 points beating Azerbaijan by a point. Armenia came third.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 06:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 06:48 IST
Sports NewsShootinggold medal

Follow us on :

Follow Us