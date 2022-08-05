Wrestling events halted at CWG due to security concern

DH Web Desk
  Aug 05 2022
Security personnel stand guard at Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK. Credit: PTI Photo

Wrestling events were halted at Common Wealth Games on Friday due to some security concerns.

The games are expected to begin again after a pause of around one hour.

