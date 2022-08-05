Wrestling events halted at CWG due to security concern

Wrestling events were halted at Common Wealth Games on Friday due to some security concerns.
The games are expected to begin again after a pause of around one hour.
We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham
— United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 5, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube