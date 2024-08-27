Zverev flexes big serve in first-round takedown of Marterer

New York: Fourth seed Alexander Zverev out-duelled fellow German Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

Zverev, seeking a debut Grand Slam title after reaching the Australian Open semis and the Roland Garros final this year, flexed his dominant serve as he blasted 21 aces on the Grandstand.

Unseeded Marterer, the "lucky loser" that entered the draw after Emil Ruusuvuori withdrew last week, captured a close second set but was ultimately overpowered by the world No. 4.