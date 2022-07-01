1,073 new Covid cases reported in state

The Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,008 out of 1,073 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state, according to an official bulletin released by the government on Friday.

A 42-year-old female from Bengaluru with diabetes and SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. With this, the state’s Covid-19 toll stands at 40,076.

The total number of Covid-19 cases has touched 39,70,484 in the state. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 4.19 per cent.

As many as 834 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 39,24,232. The number of active cases in the state is now 6,134. A total of 25,587 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.