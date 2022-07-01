1,073 new Covid cases reported in state

The total number of Covid-19 cases has touched 39,70,484 in the state. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 4.19 per cent

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 01 2022, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 04:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,008 out of 1,073 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state, according to an official bulletin released by the government on Friday. 

A 42-year-old female from Bengaluru with diabetes and SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. With this, the state’s Covid-19 toll stands at 40,076. 

As many as 834 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 39,24,232. The number of active cases in the state is now 6,134. A total of 25,587 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka News
Covid-19
